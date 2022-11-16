8 people killed as Sumo vehicle falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Srinagar: Eight people were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Marwah area of Kishtwar on Wednesday.

Official sources said that at about 1800 hours, a private cab (Tata Sumo) skidded off the road and fell into gorge on Alasyar road near Tatapani Marwah in the mountainous district.

Immediately a rescue operation was launched by locals and police party, they said. Eight people including four women and as many men died on the spot, they said.

Seven of the deceased have been identified Mohammad Amin Sheikh of Chunjor March, Umer Gani Shah (driver) of Nowapachi Marwah, Mohammad Irfan Hajam of Qaderna Marwah, Afaq Ahmad Hajam of Thachna Marwah, Safoora Bano of Anjer Marwah, Muzamilla Banoo and Asia Banoo, both residents of Yardoo Marwah.

SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt confirmed the eight casualties in the accident and said that a case has been registered. “Investigations are underway,” he added. (GNS)

