Traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road restored

Srinagar: The authorities on Thursday said that traffic movement was restored on Leh-Srinagar highway and Mughal road after its was suspended due to snowfall.
Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police, in a tweet, informed that traffic on both highways has been restored.
“Mughal road through for vehicular movement. After the clearance of snow from road, LMVs released from both ends,” the police tweeted.
It also said that SSG road was through for vehicular movement and after the clearance of snow from the road.
Srinagar: The authorities on Thursday said that traffic movement was restored on Leh-Srinagar highway and Mughal road after its was suspended due to snowfall.