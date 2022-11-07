Body of man found in Pampore, identified as Srinagar resident

Pampore:The male body of 60 years old man who was found dead in Saffron Town Pampore on Monday morning identified as Srinagar resident.

The male body which was recovered by police Pampore has been identified as Mohammad Sultan Kumar son of Ali Mohammad Kumar, resident of Akalmir Khanyar, Srinagar, SHO Pampore Adil Ashraf told Kashmir Reader.

He told that his dead body was spotted early this morning by some locals in the road side on the old Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Sir Syed Colony Kadlabal area of Pampore.

On being informed, police team from police station Pampore immediately reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Sub district hospital Pampore for identification.

The identification was possible only after making the photo of the deceased person viral on social networking sites, he said.

According to family members of the deceased, he had left home few days ago and was missing since then.

For further investigations, Police have registered a case in this connection under Section 174 IPC.

Earlier police Pampore requested general Public to help them in identifying the dead persons.

