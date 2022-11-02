Crime Branch Kashmir chargesheets man accused of online fraud

SRINAGAR: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday against an accused for cheating a man on pretext of installing a mobile tower and duped him of huge amount of money.

In a statement, EOW produced a charge sheet in case FIR No. 14/2020 U/S 420 RPC, 66-D IT Act of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (EOW, Srinagar) against Sumit Kumar S/o Bagwandas of Haryana before the court of Sub Registrar Srinagar.

The statement reads that the instant case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint, wherein it was alleged that he was cheated online by some fraudsters.

“The investigation conducted revealed that the complainant had been cheated by Sumit Kumar S/o Bagwandas R/o House No. 327, Ward No. 19 Aryanagar Bahadurgarh Haryana-124507 on the pretext that a installation of mobile tower and for the purpose of registration the complainant was made to deposit a huge amount as fee,” it reads.

It added that the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir once again advises the general public to be vigilant and never respond to any unknown messages, calls and requests.

