J&K brace up for wet spell but MeT rules out heavy snowfall till November 5

Srinagar: Weather department on Monday forecast mainly light to moderate rain and snowfall over middle and higher reaches but ruled out possibility of heavy snowfall till November 5.

“As per today’s conditions, from 31st October night -1st November, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/ snowfall (over middle & higher reaches) of J&K and less chance of rain in plains of Jammu,” a meteorological department official here said.

From 2-4 November, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light rain and snowfall at isolated places.

“From 5-8th November, widespread light to moderate rain/snowfall on middle and higher reaches is expected,” he said, adding, “there is no forecast of heavy snowfall till November 5 forecast confidence upto75%).”

He reiterated that there will be fall in maximum temperature and as such days will be “colder”.

Regarding probable impacts, he said, Snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mughal Road, Sadnatop, etc.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.9°C against 4.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.2°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was below 0.4°C than the normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said .

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 1.1°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.1°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.5°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.8°C against 1.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 16.8°C against 16.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.0°C (below normal by 0.9°C), Batote 8.1°C (0.2°C above normal), Katra 14.2°C (above normal by 1.1°C) and Bhadarwah 5.3°C (above normal by 0.7°C).(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print