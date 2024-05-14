Non-Local Killing Case: SIA Conducts Raids At 11 Locations Across Three Districts In South Kashmir

Srinagar:State investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in three districts namely Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian of south Kashmir.In a handout, the SIA said that these searches were conducted in connection with ongoing investigation of case FIR No 87/2024 of PS Bijbehara, pertaining to the killing of non local street vendor Raja Sah on 17 April 2024 at Jablipota, Bijbehara to ascertain larger criminal conspiracy behind this killing.The spokesman further stated that during searches various articles including mobile phones, electronic gadgets and documents relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized in the case which shall be forensically examined and analysed during investigation in the case, reads the statement.(
