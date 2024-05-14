Srinagar Clocks 2nd Highest Voter Turnout

Srinagar: 36.58 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, second highest voter turnout since 1996, according to official figures.

The Srinagar parliamentary seat had recorded 40.94% voting in 1996 followed by 30.06% in 1998, 25.86% in 2014, 25.55% in 2009, 18.57% in 2014, 14.43% in 2019 and 11.93% in 1999, according to the official data.

A total of 17,47,810 lakh voters including 8,75,938 male and 8,71,808 female voters besides 64 third gender electorates were eligible to exercise their franchise at 2,135 polling stations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Shopian district.

A total of 24 candidates are in the fray including National Conference Candidate Aga Syed Rohulla Mehdi, Peoples Democratic Party youth leader Waheed-Ur-Rehman Parra, and Apni Party’s Ashraf Mir.

According to officials, the fourth Phase of voting for General Elections to 18th Lok Sabha concluded peacefully with a 36.58% voting as of 8 PM the five districts. Polling took place in 2,135 polling stations across the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency with live webcasting at all the polling stations. Voting started at 7 a.m. across the PC with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting to cast their votes.

Voters of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian showed up in large numbers to cast their votes in a show of faith and enthusiasm in the election process. This was the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K into two union territories. Polling personnel including security personnel worked tirelessly to ensure that an atmosphere of calm, peace and festivities welcomed voters at the polling stations.

More than 8,000 polling staff were on duty to cater to the over 17.47 lakh strong electorate. Command-and-Control centers have been working 24×7 in Srinagar as well as Jammu since the 16th of March, the date of announcement of the General Elections 2024 to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections. At every polling station, basic minimum facilities of water, electricity, toilet, ramp, verandah/ waiting room etc. were made. Wheelchairs and volunteers were provided as and when required. In order to ensure inclusive voting, polling stations managed by women, specially-abled persons and by youths were set up. There were 21 green and eco-friendly polling stations. Media facilitation was done through passes for more than 600 journalists.

The Commission has enabled Kashmiri migrant voters residing at various relief camps in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur to also have the option of voting in person at designated special polling stations or using postal ballot. 21 Special Polling Stations were established at Jammu, 1 at Udhampur and 4 at Delhi.

Planned, consistent and targeted interventions to promote voter awareness as part of SVEEP activities has contributed to the noteworthy rise in voter turnout. (GNS)

