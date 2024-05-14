Pak election body suspends 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top election body on Monday suspended 77 lawmakers who were elected on reserved seats amidst a legal and political row.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was forced to revoke its earlier orders to notify their success after the Supreme Court suspended its ruling in response to a petition by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, which had challenged the allocation of reserve seats.

There are 70 reserve seats for women and minorities in the national assembly and another 156 in the four provincial assemblies.

