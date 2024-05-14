Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif quits as PML-N President; elder brother Nawaz Sharif set to assume post

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday resigned as the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), paving the way for his elder brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif to retake the helm of the ruling party amid internal strife.

In his resignation letter addressed to the PML-N secretary general, Shehbaz cited the tumultuous events of 2017, which resulted in the “unjust” disqualification of Nawaz from the Prime Minister’s Office and the presidency of the party, and said he was entrusted with the responsibility of assuming the presidency of the party.

Shehbaz said that his brother had entrusted him with the responsibility of assuming the party presidency in the face of adversity and added that it was a duty he had “upheld with utmost dedication and sincerity”.

