Back Watermark Death toll rises to 14 in Mumbai hoarding tragedy; search and rescue ops still on

MUMBAI: The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai has risen to 14 while 75 others are injured, civic officials on Tuesday said as rescue and search operations continued a day after the tragedy.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar assured strict action against those responsible for the incident, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will take down the remaining billboards on the GRP land where the hoarding collapsed.

The 120 x 120 square feet illegal hoarding fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday.

