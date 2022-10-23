On teenage militant’s killing

Several political parties, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), on Wednesday had called for a probe into the killing of an arrested “hybrid” Lashkar-e-Toiba militant during an anti-militancy operation in Shopian district. Imran Bashir Ganaie was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of two labourers at Harmain in district in the early hours of Tuesday. He was killed early on Wednesday in firing by militants when police launched an anti-terror operation in Shopian’s Naugam area, according to the Kashmir Zone police.
“A teenager was killed while he was in police custody. He was just an accused and nothing had been proved against him. Instead of holding prime time debates on the circumstances in which this 19-year-old life was snuffed out, media is holding debate on eviction notice to Mehbooba Mufti,” the PDP leader said.
“The discussion should have centred on how this youth could be killed while he was in police custody,” she added.
PTI