MeT predicts mainly dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: The weather department here on Saturday said that mainly dry weather was likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that there was no large change expected in the weather for the subsequent two days also.

Regarding the mercury, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 8.6°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.8°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the gateway town, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 5.3°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.8°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.6°C against 7.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.1°C against 21.3°C previous night. It was 2.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 14.6°C, Katra 19.2°C and Bhadarwah 11.0°C. (GNS)

