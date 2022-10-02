Amit Shah to hold top security huddle in Srinagar

Two-day visit to begin from Oct 4

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning October 4, during which he will review the security situation there, address two rallies and offer prayers at Vaishno Devi temple.

On the first day of the visit, Shah will address a public meeting at Rajouri, launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects in Jammu after visiting the Vaishno Devi temple in the morning.

On October 5, he will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will take part in the high-level meeting.

Shah will also address a public meeting at Baramulla before launching and laying foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar.

Earlier, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh visited Baramulla in North Kashmir and Rajouri to review the security arrangements ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.

This will be Shah’s second visit to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370. Last year in October the Home Minister visited Kashmir in the wake of rising attacks on minority community members by the militants in the Valley.

During his visit, Shah is expected to meet prominent people and media reports suggest he might announce reservations for Paharis ahead of assembly elections.

The elections are long overdue after the Delimitation Commission submitted its report early this year.

Last week, a top BJP office bearer announced that the polls in J&K will be held in March-April next year.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print