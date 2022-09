Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that two militants of Jaish-i-Muhammad are trapped in the ongoing gunfight at Kulgam.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar through his official Twitter handle, The Kashmir Police Zone said, “Two local militants of proscribed militants outfit JeM trapped in the ongoing encounter. Both the trapped militants are involved in several terror crime cases.

Meanwhile intermittent exchange of fire was going on when this report was being filed.(GNS)

