Kulgam encounter: Militant killed, ops on

Kulgam: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between militants and government forces at Awhatoo area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that a joint team of police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said during exchange of fire, one militant has been killed while as operation is on in the area—(KNO)

