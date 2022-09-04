Kashmir carpets to adore new Parliament complex

Artisans from Budgam working hard to complete the work on silk carpets

Budgam: Artisans from Khag area of Budgam are inching close to complete a tranche of handmade silk carpets for the new Indian parliament complex.

At least 12 families associated with the craft at Khanpora and Shuglipura are making these carpets for the Parliament.

Hamid, a local resident of the area who works as a carpet weaver said that at least 50 artisans have been working day and night for the past several months on this project. Within a week, the entire work will be completed. “Half of the villagers here are associated with this craft and it is a matter of pride for us to make carpet for the Parliament of India,” he said.

“It was a very difficult task due to its intricate design but we did it and made it more beautiful. Four distinct designs, taken from the traditional Kashmiri Pashmina shawl designs, are shown on 12 rugs,” he said.

“We are overjoyed that Kashmiri carpets will be displayed in the new Parliament. This will help in promotion of our crafts,” said another weaver.

With this, the weavers are hopeful it will boost the trade and help them continue their centuries-old craft in the Valley. Kashmir is known for handmade carpets and would contribute a major share in Kashmir’s export of handicrafts. But over the years, the trade has seen a slump in the face of machine-made carpet.

—KNO

