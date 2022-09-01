LG rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

The RFID system is part of various new projects sanctioned for the convenience of the pilgrims in the aftermath of a stampede at the shrine on New Year’s Day in which 12 people were killed and 16 others injured.

“Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees, we are constantly improving the facilities to make their pilgrimage hassle-free. In the last two years, new projects have been sanctioned for better facilities and resources and important steps have also been taken for crowd management at the holy shrine,” Sinha said.

Addressing a function to celebrate the 37th foundation day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and 12th annual day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, the Lt Governor highlighted the measures undertaken to cater to the needs of eight-nine lakh devotees visiting the shrine every month.

Referring to the introduction of RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.

“For better crowd management and tracking of the yatris, 29 counters and control rooms have been set up in Katra and verification counters have been set up at seven locations on the (13-km) track,” he said, adding the work on Sky Walk’ will be completed by December.

Sinha said a memorandum of understanding between the National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the Katra Development Authority that was inked on August 30 will create one of its kind intermodal stations for the devotees bringing services like helipad, railway station, bus stand, auto stand, parking, five star hotels, and other modern day facilities at one place.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print