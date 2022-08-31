Teenage Girl Killed, 3 Others Injured in Road Mishap in Bandipora

Srinagar,: A 16-year-old girl was killed and three others injured in a road accident in Tulail area of Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials informed this morning.

They said that a Maruti car bearing registration number JK05G 2093 turned turtle at Neeru Tulail, resulting in injuries to four persons. The injured persons were shifted to SDH Gurez, where a girl namely Insha Parveen daughter of Mohammad Munnawar, a class 10 student at Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal Srinagar, succumbed shortly after, they said.

The other three persons after receiving treatment at SDH Gurez were then referred to SKIMS Soura for preferential treatment, they said.

A police official has in the meantime also confirmed about incident , saying cognizance has been taken for further investigations. (GNS)

