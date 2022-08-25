PAGD will never wind up, decision on elections to be taken at appropriate time: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) chief and Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday said that the conglomerate will never wind up, however, the decision on elections will be taken at an appropriate time.

Talking to the media persons here, Dr Farooq said that unfavourable statements would come, but there is a need to be courageous enough to tackle such situations.

“If you cannot be courageous, you cannot do anything good for the people. Besides, there is a need to keep ourselves ready for the sacrifices,” he said.

He added that the decision about the elections will be taken at an appropriate time, keeping in view the situation on the ground at that time.

Pertinently, NC provincial committee members during a meeting yesterday had denounced the unfair treatment meted out to the party by the PAGD constituents—(KNO)

