Mirwaiz not under house arrest: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is not under house arrest.
“Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is not under house arrest. We have kept cops around him for his safety,” Sinha said in an interview with BBC on Friday.
“Even in 2019, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not detained under the PSA. He is neither arrested nor detained. He must decide what he wants to do,” Sinha added.
Reacting to the Sinha’s statement, Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted, “I think L-G sahib needs to verify facts. His statements don’t reflect reality. May I humbly state that the tradition of locking up leaders and then denying is an old worn out tradition. It has been happening for the last 3 decades.”
“The same way my colleagues were locked in their homes ‘for their own safety’ for months on 4th Aug 2019 & the same way we get trucks parked outside our gates every once in a while because ‘inputs’ suggest an attack on Gupkar road is imminent,” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.
