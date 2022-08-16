Civilian, cop injured in separate grenade attacks in Budgam, Srinagar

Srinagar: A member of the minority community was injured in a grenade blast at Gopalpora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening.
A senior police officer said that suspected militants hurled a grenade at Gopalpora, leaving one member of the minority community injured. Identified as Karan Singh (20) son of Anil Kumar resident of Gopalpora, the injured was rushed to SMHS in Srinagar. His condition is stated to be stable.
Meanwhile, a police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up. He also said that the entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
In Srinagar, a policeman was injured in a grenade blast outside the police control room, a high security area in the evening.
Police in a tweet said that the militants hurled a grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, resulting in “minor” injuries to one police personnel. “Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted.
