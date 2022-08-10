Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) placed importance on equality, brotherhood: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram on Tuesday.
Muslims observe the day in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala.
Modi tweeted, “Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood.”
