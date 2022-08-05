Non-local labourer killed, two others injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Anantnag: A non-local labourer was killed, while two others were wounded, in a grenade explosion in Gadoora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The grenade was hurled at the roadside tent of the labourers, where they made bedding to make a living.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz son of Mohd Jaloo of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar, a police spokeperson said.

It identified the injured as Mohd Arif son of Mohd Aziz and Mohd Majbool son of Mohd Arif, residents of Rampor, Bihar. “Both are stable,” police tweeted.

“Medico legal formalities are being completed, and the identities will be ascertained soon,” a police official from Pulwama said.

The incident took place late Thursday evening, at about 9:30 PM, in Gadoora village of the south Kashmir district.

“The militants hurled a grenade at the tent which has, prima facie, exploded in the tent,” the police official said, “One of the laborers was killed while two others have been injured,”

Hundreds of non-locals have been living in tents, in different localities of Kashmir valley, where they make bedding from old clothes and other trash.

“It was one such group of non-locals,” the police official said. The official said that the area has been cordoned off and searches are being carried out to nab the attackers.

He said that a case has also been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Today’s attack has come after a brief lull in such attacks in Kashmir districts for most part of the year now.

Militants have been targeting non-locals, policemen on leave, politically affiliated locals and members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Besides, several attacks have also been carried out on government forces in different areas of Kashmir valley.

The anti-militancy operations have also been intensified by the government forces. More than 120 militants have been killed so far in 2022, around 32 of them Pakistani nationals and rest locals.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print