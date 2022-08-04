DGP chairs meeting ahead of Independence Day, Muharram

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting at PCR Kashmir to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the celebration of forthcoming Independence Day and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram functions.

At the very outset of the meeting, the DGP sought reports from the officers about security arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of 10th Muharram and the Independence Day celebrations in twin capital cities and all district headquarters across J&K.

The DGP discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of these functions and directed to ensure all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time. Emerging challenges and their counter measures were threadbare discussed during the meeting. The national campaign, Har Ghar Tiranga was also discussed during the meeting.

Referring to the continuous attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said that extra vigil is required to be maintained for the forthcoming 10th Muharram functions and Independence Day celebrations. The DGP directed the officers for ensuring implementation of joint mechanisms chalked out at different levels.

Stressing for further strengthening the coordination among all sister agencies and the civil administration, the DGP said to foil any attempt by troublemakers a close liaison should be maintained at every level. He directed for increased patrolling, area domination and CASOs etc to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance. He stressed on maintaining alertness on the borders of the twin cities and on the national highway for which he advised placement of ‘nakas’ and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-social/anti-national elements.

The DGP directed for making smooth traffic arrangements during the Independence Day celebrations, particularly routes leading to venues of functions in Srinagar and Jammu. Parking slots should be identified so that people participating in these functions should not face any inconvenience, he said.

The senior officers representing different units, agencies briefed the meeting about the required steps to be taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations. They also apprised the DGP regarding the overall security scenario and counter/preventative measures in place in the areas under their command. The officers also briefed about the security arrangement regarding the peaceful conduct of Muharram-ul-Haram functions.

