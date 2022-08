Budgam,: A non-local was found dead under mysterious circumstances under a bridge in Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

Official sources said that locals spotted the body of an unidentified non-local under Chadoora bridge and informed the police.

They said that body was shifted to sub-district hospital Chadoora for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a police official said that further investigation into the matter has been initiated—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print