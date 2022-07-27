697 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday said that 697 fresh positive cases of Covid were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said.

It said that 281 from Jammu division and 416 from Kashmir division, taking the total cases to 461255.

Moreover, 260 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 110 from Jammu division and 150 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily bulletin, out of 461255 positive cases, 3816 are Active Positive (1886in Jammu Division and 1930 in Kashmir Division), 452676have recovered and 4763have died 2337 in Jammu division and 2426 in Kashmir division.

It said that out of 26055615 test results available, 461255 samples have tested positive and 25594360 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 12,429 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6601419 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 369persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3816in isolation and 468in home surveillance. Besides, 6592003 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin informs that Jammu reported 147 cases, Srinagar reported 268 cases, Udhampur reported 20 cases, Baramulla reported 71 cases, Samba reported 11 cases, Kathua reported 13 cases, Bandipora reported 14 cases, Rajouri and Kishtwar reported 16cases each, Doda reported 40 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Budgam reported 22 cases, Kupwara reported 20 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Poonch and Ganderbal reported 10 cases each, Kulgam reported 06 cases, Ramban reported seven cases and Reasi reported 01 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

The bulletin said that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

