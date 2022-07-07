Udhampur accident: Two dead, 38 injured, rescue operation underway

Udhampur: Two persons were killed while 38 other were injured after a bus carrying a marriage party guests met with an accident at Ramnagar area of Udhampur on Thursday, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer Udhampur, Dr Vijay Basnotra said that two persons were brought dead to hospital while 38 injured are undergoing treatment.

“The bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 130 feet deep roadside gorge at Majodi,” a police official said.

The bus was carrying a marriage party guests from Gundia village of Ramnagar, said the official, adding the accident caused due to over speeding.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed deep pain over the loss of lives in the accident.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Ramnagar, Udhampur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,” Office of J&K LG tweeted—(KNO)

