Kupwara Gunfight: Showkat (Arrested) among 04 LeT militants killed, search operation on

Srinagar: Four LeT militants including a arrested militant Showkat Ahmad Sheikh were killed in an encounter at Chandigam area of Lolab in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, ” 02 more militants including militant Showkat got neutralised (total 04). Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,”.

The gunfight had ensued yesterday on Sunday between militants security forces.

The Kashmir Zone tweeted on Sunday, “During search of hideouts, hiding militants fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one militant got killed. The arrested militant also got trapped. Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow.(GNS)

