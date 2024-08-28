NC, Cong to form govt in J&K: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would emerge victorious and form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah made these remarks while accompanying party leader Ghulam Mohideen Mir, who was filing his nomination papers for the Pulwama constituency in south Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah emphasized that the alliance between the National Conference (NC) and the Congress would remain robust and determined. He assured that, with divine assistance, the alliance would successfully establish the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the participation of Jamaat-e-Islami in the electoral process, Abdullah described it as a positive development. He encouraged the party to actively contribute to J&K’s progress by casting their votes wisely and working towards its betterment.

When asked about the potential for an Indo-Pak dialogue if the NC were to form the next government, Abdullah referred to the party’s manifesto. He stated that the manifesto outlines their positions and commitments, which would be enacted if they assume power.

In response to the BJP’s criticism of the NC manifesto, which was labeled as “Pakistani,” Abdullah made a pointed remark. He sarcastically responded, “According to them, I am also a Khalistani, Pakistani, and American agent. If there’s anything else they’ve missed, that too should be attributed to me.”

Abdullah’s comments underscore the National Conference’s strategic position in the upcoming elections and reflect their stance on regional and national issues.

