Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from J&K Apni party, cites ideological differences

Srinagar: Former mayor of Srinagar city, and Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu has announced his resignation from the J&K Apni Party citing a fundamental clash between his personal convictions and the party’s ideology.

Notably, Mattu, one of the high-profile politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, said, since his ideology no longer matches the party’s direction, thus staying with the party would be dishonest on his part.

Though on his resignation statement, Mattu even went to the extent of expressing immense gratitude towards the party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, terming the latter as his protector who has been leading by example, guiding him through thick and thin. However, Mattu added, Apni Party is now at complete liberty to field an appropriate candidate from Zadibal at his place in the most dignified and grace-worthy manner.

“I will address the media in a couple of days to share my views, answer questions and perhaps outline my intentions and goals going forward. Whatever I decide, my efforts will be aligned towards a life guided by my faith and an unadulterated conviction — as unpalatable or as inexpedient as it may be in the short term,” he said.

“I have realized over the last couple of days, as I have been persecuted systematically for speaking my heart out, that speaking truth to power is not easy, but come what may, it is the truth and definitely needs to be spoken. To my beloved and loyal workers and team, it is going to be tougher to stay by my side,” he added.

This comes in the wake of Mr. Mattu’s introspective pilgrimage to Hajj this year, where he had vowed solemnly that he will adhere to principles. He mentioned that over the last five days, he had been holding consultations with his supporters and workers over the decision of entering politics or quitting politics.

Most significantly, Junaid Matoo’s defining moment was his Hajj pilgrimage a few time ago. He made an inner pledge there that he will follow his dictates of his principles wherever it would take him to. Thus started his inner journey that led him to send his resignation to the J&K Apni Party as he had slowly drifted away from the ideologies of the party.—

