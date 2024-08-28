Assembly polls: Nomination filing concludes for phase-1, 279 in fray as of now

Scrutiny Of Papers Today; Withdrawal By Or Before August 30

Jammu: The filing of nomination papers for the ensuing Assembly elections for 24 constituencies in the first of three phased polls in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Tuesday. As many as 279 candidates have filed their nomination papers across these constituencies spread across seven districts which are going to polling in the first phase of J&K Assembly Election on September 18.

A statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer provided details about the candidates who have filed their nominations.

A total of 72 candidates have filed their nominations in Anantnag district, followed by 55 in Pulwama district, 41 in Doda district, 32 in Kishtwar district, 28 in Shopian district, 28 in Kulgam district, while 23 candidates have filed nominations in Ramban district.

In Jammu division, for the three ACs in Kishtwar district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nomination from 48-Inderwal AC; 11 candidates have filed nomination from 49-Kishtwar AC; while 8 candidates have filed nomination from 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

In the three ACs in Doda district, 16 candidates have filed nomination from 51-Bhadarwah AC; 16 candidates have filed nomination from 52-Doda AC; while 9 candidates have filed nomination from 53-Doda West AC.

For the two ACs in Ramban district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nomination from 54-Ramban AC; while 10 candidates have filed nomination from 55-Banihal AC.

In Kashmir division, for the four ACs in Pulwama district, 16 candidates have filed nomination from 32-Pampore AC; 13 candidates have filed nomination from 33-Tral AC; 14 candidates have filed nomination from 34-Pulwama AC; while 12 candidates have filed nomination from 35-Rajpora AC.

A total of 15 candidates have filed nomination from 36-Zainapora AC; while 13 candidates have filed nomination from 37-Shopian AC in Shopian district.

In the three ACs in Kulgam district, 6 candidates have filed nomination from 38-DH Pora AC; 11 candidates have filed nomination from 39-Kulgam AC; while 11 candidates have filed nomination from 40-Devsar AC.

For the seven ACs in Anantnag district, a total of 12 candidates have filed nomination from 41-Dooru AC; 11 candidates have filed nomination from 42-Kokernag (ST) AC; 14 candidates have filed nomination from 43-Anantnag West AC; 13 candidates have filed nomination from 44-Anantnag AC; 3 candidates have filed nomination from 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC; 13 candidates have filed nomination from 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC; while 6 candidates have filed nomination from 47-Pahalgam AC.

It may be mentioned that more than 23.27 lakh voters which include11.76 lakh male voters and 11.51 lakh female voters and 60 Third Gender Electors are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election, scheduled to be held on 18 September 2024. 5.66 lakh youth voters are also eligible for voting.

The notification for the Phase-I was issued on 20 August, 2024 and the last date for filing the nominations for Phase-I was 27 August, 2024 till 3:00 pm.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised by the respective Returning Officers on 28 August, 2024, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination paper by or before 30 August, 2024 upto 3:00 pm in the office of Returning Officer. Thereafter, validly nominated candidates will be in the electoral fray.

