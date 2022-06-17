Day 04: Search operation continues in Kulgam

Srinagar: Cordon and search operation has entered into fourth day at Mishipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday .

A top police officer said that after killing two militants yesterday, the cordon and search operation will continue as there is apprehension of more militants hiding in the area.

So far no fresh contact has been established with any hiding militants since yesterday, the officer added.

It’s pertinent to mention that two militants of Hizb oufit including the one who was responsible for killing teacher Rajni Bala were killed on the third day of Gunfight in Kulgam.(GNS)

