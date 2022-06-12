DC Srinagar visits downtown to resolve public issues

Inspects Heritage & Culture Centre at Bait ul Meeras, Aalikadal

SRINAGAR: In order to have an on the spot assessment of developmental issues of the people and trade community of Shahr-e-Khaas, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday undertook an extensive tour of various areas of historic Sher-e-Khaas of the District.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, Superintendent Engineer R&B, Secretary Srinagar Development Authority, SDM East, SDM West, Executive Engineers of PDD, R&B, PHE and officers of other concerned Departments.

The DC visited Safa Kadal, Sekidafar, Eidgah, Braripora, Nallamar road, Nawakadal, Rahbab Sahib, Aalikadal and other adjoining areas of historical Sher-e-Khaas.

On the occasion, delegations of Sher-e-Khaas Traders Association and civil society members called on the DC and apprised him about the developmental concerns. They also put forth demands with regard to launching of E-Rickshaw services in all internal routes of the Shahr-e-Khaas to Lal Chowk and Batamaloo to overcome the traffic congestion and ensuring adequate public transport service to public, starting of Sunday market in Eidgah area, installation and repairing of Street lights, construction of public convenience at prominent places in Shahr-e-Khaas, construction/ renovation of 2nd story of SDA Shopping complex, allocation of space for car parking in important areas in Shahr-e-Khaas.

At Sekidafar, Safakadal, the members of Sher-e-Khaas Traders Association welcomed the DC and accompanied him to the area proposed by the Trade bodies for setting up of Sunday Market near Eidgah.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned Departments to immediately take up the measures for water logging issue and repairs and resurfacing of the road along the proposed site for Sunday Market. He said the idea of opening Sunday Market in Shahr-e-Khaas would be examined in light of employment opportunities to local youth and simultaneously a market to the local population.

The DC also inspected the SDA shopping complex Sekidafar and asked the SDA authorities to take up necessary measures for renovation and upgradation of the shopping complex to facilitate the local traders.

To address the routine traffic jamming in the area, the DC directed for identifying suitable space for car parking facilities in the area.

At Aali Kadal, the people of the area projected various developmental demands before the DC including beautification and renovation of bund along the river Jhelum, removing of illegal parking on Aali Kadal, shifting of utilities, repairing of street lights, removing of bottlenecks in road widening and other issues.

After giving patient hearing to the public demands, the DC issued on the spot direction to the officers of line Departments for immediate action to fulfil the public demands.

Later, the DC also visited Heritage & Culture Centre, Bait ul Meeras at Aali Kadal and inspected the heritage Gallery, Library and Art & Craft Centre housing rich heritage and cultural treasure.

Speaking at the outset, the DC said Bait ul Meeras is an effort to make the younger generation aware and conscious of their rich heritage and culture. He said in the present era of a highly connected world, the youth ambassadors travel and meet people around the Globe, so, they should be in a better place to explain and define the place they belong to.

The DC further said that the Gallery of Bait ul Meeras will help in recollection of arts and aesthetics of bygone era in Kashmir and also revival of crafts that are slowly fading from the cultural landscape.

