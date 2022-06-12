AC approves establishment of SIA in J&K, creation of 252 posts: Government

Srinagar:The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Home Department to create new posts under different categories for establishment of State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

In terms of territorial division of jurisdiction of the State Investigation Agency, there will be two divisions, one each for Jammu and Kashmir provinces. Each province will be headed by one SSP rank officer.

The Administrative Council approved the creation of 252 posts in different categories including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), Superintendents of Police (SP), Deputy Director of Prosecution (DDP), Chief Prosecution Officers (CPO), Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SP), Senior Prosecution Officers (Sr.PO), Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors (SI) among others.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies, with the mandate to take such measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of militancy-related cases.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print