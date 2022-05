Srinagar: The NIA court on Wednesday sentenced JKLF chairman Yasin Malik to life imprisonment, according to the television reports from news channels. Malik had last week told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him.

The court had earlier convicted Yasin Malik for offences punishable under sections 120B IPC, 121 IPC, 121A IPC, 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC, 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC, 17 UAPA, 18 UAPA, 20 UAPA, 38 UAPA and 39 UAPA.(GNS)

