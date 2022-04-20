Woman dies, two injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri: A woman died whereas two other person sustained injuries in a car accident that took place at Tralla

Rehan on Rajouri Kotranka road.

An official said that the accident took place when an alto car moving on Rajouri Kotranka Budhal road skidded-off at Tralla gorge. As per the official, a woman got killed on the spot.

People of the nearby village launched a rescue operation and took the injured victims out of the gorge and shifted them to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Both the injured have been hospitalized and are under treatment, he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print