Maintain vigil along LoC: Army Commander to troops

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday asked the soldiers posted along the Line of Control to remain vigilant and maintain the sanctity of the ceasefire line, a defence spokesman said here.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on the final day of his visit to Kashmir Valley, spent the morning hours interacting with soldiers at forward locations and reviewing the security situation along the Line of Control with the Formation Commanders,” the spokesman said.

He said the Army Commander was accompanied by Lt Gen D P Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps during the visit.

“The local Commanders briefed the Army Commander on the security situation on the Line of Control, operational preparedness and measures instituted to thwart the adversary’s designs. Local Commanders also briefed about the development defence works being carried out at their respective locations,” the spokesman said.

The Army Commander laid special emphasis on being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.

The Army Commander appreciated the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale maintained by the troops.

Later in the day, the Army Commander visited Radio Chinar, the Community Radio Station at Mazbug and interacted with youth employed at the Radio Station.

He appreciated the wide variety of programmes being broadcast, while meeting the aspirations of listeners of all age groups. He urged them to include more programmes, which would essentially benefit the youth of the area.

—PTI

