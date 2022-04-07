500 patients given free medicines during medical camp organised by CRPF in Lethpora, Pampore

PAMPORE: A free medical camp was organised by 110 Battalion CRPF at Lethpora village of Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.People gathered in large numbers to get their health issues addressed organised by the 110 Bn CRPF, officials told Kashmir Reader.The 110 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the team of AYUSH department Pulwama organised a free medical health check-up camp at health centre Lethpora and distributed free medicines under the Civic Action Programme for Lethpora, Hatiwara, Hajibal and other nearby villagers of 110 Battalion Headquarter Lethpora.A number of people including woman’s and senior citizens of the area gathered in large numbers for the health camp and more than 500 people took benefit of the camp.The free camp was inaugurated by Yogesh Purohit, Commandant 110 Battalion, in presence of, Second-In- Commandant Anoop Kumar Singh, Deputy Commandant Suresh Kumar Yadavand Assistant Commandant Deepak Kumar.Nearly 500 patients including large number of women along with their children were examined in the camp and were provided free medicines.“CRPF runs various schemes for merging with local population and for having better coordination with them. Today we have organised free medical camp and you see a large number of people turned up in the programme, ” Yogesh Purohit, Commandant 110 CRPF batallion told media, adding that aim of such programmes is to have good relation with locals and also help them in difficult times.He said that last year also including the COVID times they organised many such camps where free medicines, sanitizers and masks etc were distributed among locals.Such camps and community outreach programs will continue in future also,” he said.Local people of these areas showed great enthusiasm and also appreciated the efforts and role of Commandant 110 battalion of CRPF and his team for creating a friendly environment in the area and developing good coordination among force and local public through their outreach programs and by organising such medical camps.