DC Srinagar Orders Financial, Business Units To Have ‘Good Quality’ CCTVs, Inform Police About ‘Suspicious Movement’

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has asked all Financial and Business Units in the district to have “good quality” CCTVs and inform the Station House Officer of their nearest Police Station in case any suspicious movement or activity is observed in the Closed-circuit television system.

The order has already come into force from April 5 and shall remain in force for the period of 60 days, “unless withdrawn earlier, and subject to further extension or modification.”

“Any contravention of this order shall attract legal consequences as are contemplated under section 188 of the India Penal Code 1860,” reads the order, a copy of which is with GNS. A person can be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees, or with both under section 188 IPC.

The deputy commissioner said in view of prevailing persistent threat, relating to recent increased incidents of selective targeting of the innocent citizens in Jammu and Kashmir by the “anti-nationals and subversive elements”, requires several measures, including the use of appropriate technologies, to safeguard the “life and property” machinery.

“There exist a number of banking and financial/ business establishments like banks/ATMs, jewellery shops, petrol pumps, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, wine and beer shops, eating joints, ready-made garment shops, show-rooms, small markets, Educational institutions, places of worship, bus stands, railway stations, airports hospitals and offices, where transactions are held in cash or a place frequented by large number of people with a likelihood of gathering of 50 people or more at a time, where CCTV cameras are not installed to cover the outer areas of such establishments,” he said.

He said installation of such CCTVs would not only help in controlling crime but will also help in flourishing of business, tourism and overall growth of the society by preventing danger to human life and safety, thwart/prevent

“In order to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements from committing crimes, the installation of CCTV outside such establishments would work as a force multiplier, which would inspire further confidence in general public/customers visiting these establishments,” he said, adding, “Now therefore in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by virtue of section 144 Cr. P C, 1973, I, Mohammad Aijaz, IAS, District Magistrate, Srinagar do hereby make this written order for strict compliance by the owners of such establishments and market associations of such markets whether registered or not, who shall within a period of two weeks (14 days) from the date of publication of this order shall take the following steps.”

The cameras, the order said, should be installed/located in such a way that it should cover the approach areas at the entry and exit points of establishments/market association of shops and also entry and exit points of parking lots of the establishment/market association of shops up to a distance of 40 meters.

Ensure that the CCTV system so installed is in working condition at all times, 24 x 7 even when the establishment is closed, it said further.

“The CCTV system should be of good quality with minimum resolution of 1920 X 1080, Minimum Illumination of 0.01 Lux, Focal length 3.6 mm, Built in IR and retention period of 30 days, with feature to playback as well as download the recording,” it said, adding, “Provide the CCTV footage to the police and other law enforcing agencies whenever demanded.”

Also they have been asked to inform the Station House Officer of their nearest Police Station “in case any suspicious movement or activity is observed in the CCTV system.”

“This order promulgated, shall come into force with effect from 5th April, 2022 and shall remain in force of the period of 60 days, unless withdrawn earlier, and subject to further extension or modification. Any contravention of this order shall attract legal consequences as. are contemplated under section 188 of the India Penal Code 1860.” (GNS)

