CRPF soldier killed, another injured in Maisuma attack

Anantnag: A CRPF personnel was killed and another one injured seriously in a militant attack Monday afternoon here in Maisuma area of Srinagar.

The slain was identified as head constable Vishal Kumar while identity of injured paramilitary man could not be ascertained.

The incident took place at about 3:15 PM Monday afternoon near Dar Building in Maisuma area of Srinagar city.

“The CRPF men were on duty in the area when unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire at them,” a senior police official said, adding that the gunshots created panic in the area.

The firing by militants left two of the CRPF men injured, who were immediately evacuated to the SMHS hospital for treatment. “One of the injured succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital,” the official said.

Officials at the hospital have termed the condition of another one as stable. “One of them has died. The other one is undergoing treatment and is stable,” an official from the hospital said.

Following the shootout a huge contingent of armed forces reached Maisuma, cordoned off the area and conducted searches to try and nab the attackers.

“The attackers had fled by then. We have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up,” the official said.

Three attacks have been reported from different parts of Kashmir in less than 24 hours now. Two earlier attacks were carried out in Pulwama district wherein four non-local labourers have been injured.

Police have been proactive in conducting anti-militancy operations. They have been maintaining that the number of active militants has come down considerably, and is presently way below 200.

