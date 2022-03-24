4 OGWs arrested, grenades recovered in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four over ground workers of militants and recovered four hand grenades from them in Srinagar.

“Today evening during a Naka checking at Bemina chowk, one OGW namely Zubair Sheikh son of Altaf Sheikh of Elahi Bagh Soura was intercepted by police party and on his search one hand grenade was recovered from his possession,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said the accused was arrested on the spot and a case under FIR no 15/2022 Under Sections 7/25 of Indian Arms Act & section 13 of UAPA was registered at police station Bemina and investigation was taken up.

“The accused was put to sustained examination and during questioning he revealed that he had received this grenade from another OGW namely Shamim Ahmed Chilloo son of Abdul Kareem Chiloo of Tankipora Shaheed Gunj,” the spokesman said, adding, “This accused confessed that he had received a consignment of four (04) hand grenades and handed over one grenade each to Amir Rehman Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar of Tengpura Bypass, Shahid Ahmed Mir son of Gulzar Ahmed Mir of Dangerpora Nowgam and Zubair Sheikh ( 1st arrestee).

Later raids were conducted on these locations and three other OGWs were also arrested. “On their instances three(03) more hand grenades were also recovered,” he said, adding, “During course of investigation, it came out that the arrested accused were working on directions of the (militant) group LeT.

The First arrested accused was on his way to throw the recovered Hand grenade today evening and the plans were thwarted by timely preventive action of naka party.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print