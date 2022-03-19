CRPF trooper Injured in twin grenade blast in Shopian, Tral

Srinagar: One CRPF trooper was injured as militants hurled two grenades at paramilitary forces at Shopian and Tral areas of south Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said.

They said militants hurled grenade on a CRPF camp at Zainapora Shopian and in the blast at least one CRPF trooper, dog handled by name Amit Kumar of 178BN, was injured.

Also, a grenade was tossed at CRPF Camp at Nowdal Tral area of southern Pulwama district this evening. There are two reports regarding injuries to any trooper in the incident, they said.

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS that two CRPF men were injured in the twin grenade blast. He said that cases have been registered and further investigations are underway. (GNS)

