Three persons injured in Sumbal road mishap

Bandipora: Three persons including two cops were injured in a road mishap in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

An official said that an accident took place between Police sumo of Police Station Sumbal bearing registration no. JK 15A/ 1097 and Maruti Cruze bearing registration no. HR51AQ/ 2253 in Sumbal area.

He said in the incident three persons including two policemen of PS Sumbal were injured and they were shifted to CHC Hospital Sumbal for treatment.

The civilian identified as Tauseef Ahmad Rather, son of Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Bat-Mohalla Sumbal was referred to JVC hospital Srinagar in critical conditions.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident. (

