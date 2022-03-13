Shopian Killing: Killer of CRPF personnel along with militant associate arrested: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that killer of CRPF personnel has been arrested by police.

Quoting IGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Zone wrote, ” We have arrested killer of CRPF personnel. Weapon of offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during terror crime also arrested. Militant crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered,”.

It’s pertinent to mention that on Saturday evening militants shot dead a paramilitary CRPF personnel at Check Chotipora identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Doie son of Mohammad Jamal Din Doie, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. Mukhtar had returned home on leave recently. (GNS)

