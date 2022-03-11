Militants fire upon J&K Bank security guard in Pulwama: Police

Anantnag: Militants on Thursday shot at and injured a security guard of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Murran area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district while they decamped with his 12-Bore rifle, police said.
The injured security guard has been identified as Abdul Hameed Wani, a resident of the Tahab area in the south Kashmir district. “He has a gunshot wound in the right leg. He has been given medical attention and is stable,” a health official from Pulwama said.
The incident took place at about 3:45 PM Thursday afternoon when Wani was on duty at J&K Bank’s branch in the Murran area. “Suspected militants fired at him and snatched his 12-bore rifle,” a police official said. “He was immediately evacuated to the hospital where he is being treated.”
Following the incident, a huge contingent of police and armed forces reached the area and carried out searches to try and nab the attackers. “They had managed to flee by then. A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up,” the police said.