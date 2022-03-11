J&K reports 35 Covid cases

SRINAGAR: Thirty-five Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Thursday.
An official bulletin said that 21 cases were detected in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453382.
Moreover,54 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 29 from Jammu Division and 25 from Kashmir Division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 16,867doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,16,48,925.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 07 cases, Baramulla reported 02 cases, Budgam reported 08 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases whileas Kupwara, Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 13cases,Ramban reported 01 cases while Kathua, Rajouri, Doda, Samba, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur and Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds,only 04(0.08%) are occupied.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.