Militant associate held in Rafiabad, Bla: Police

Sopore,: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a militant associate and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Nadihal area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that on the basis of specific information regarding the movement of ANEs yesterday, Sopore police along with 32 RR and 92 BN CRPF launched a joint CASO in Nadihal area of sub division Rafiabad.

“During search operation, one militant associate was intercepted,” police said, adding that the apprehended person on preliminary questioning disclosed his identity as Firdous Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Check Seri Pattan and on his personal search, one AK 56 alongwith magazine and 30 live rounds were recovered.

“In this context, a case under FIR number 16/2022 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 38 UA(P) Act stands registered in Police Station Panzalla and investigation has been taken up,” police said—(KNO)

