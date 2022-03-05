5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora

Srinagar: Police in Bandipora have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information, a police party led by SHO Police Station Hajin under the supervision of SDPO Hajin Shri Lateef Khan-JKPS raided a gambling site at village Hakbara Hajin following an input about gambling activities and arrested 05 gamblers. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Fafoo resident of Hakbara, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Fayaz Ahmad Wani both residents of Hajin, Waseem Ahmad Langoo and Showkat Ahmad Mir both residents of Kusumbagh Hakbara Hajin.
Officers have seized stake money of ?5600/- and play cards from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case vie FIR No. 11/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Hajin and further investigation has been taken up.
Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units.
