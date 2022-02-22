MeT predicts widespread snow in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir is expected to receive snow and rain from Tuesday, meteorological centre Srinagar said on Monday.

A MeT official said that widespread light to moderate rain and snow would most likely occur in J&K during Tuesday and Wednesday (22nd to 23rd) with main activity of it on tomorrow’s night and 23rd February.

It was also said that with the falling of predicted rain and snow during the period, it would likely affect highways like Jammu-Srinagar, Sinthan Top, Sadhna Top and others.

The official further said that there is no forecast of any major rain and snow for the next ten days in J&K.

Meanwhile, the official said Srinaga recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against last night’s 0.1°C. The temperature was below 3.1°C than the normal for this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag had a low of 3.0°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 4.3°C last night, he said.

The temperature was 1.3°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

