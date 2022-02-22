Acid Attack: SSP Srinagar Hopeful About Exemplary Punishment To Accused

Srinagar: As police filed chargesheet running on around 1000-page before Chief Justice Magistrate Srinagar on Tuesday into the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here earlier this month, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal expressed hope that the culprits will get exemplary punishment. He also hinted at appointing a special public prosecutor in the case so as to ensure maximum punishment to the accused—two of them adults and other a juvenile.

“There are some sections imposed like IPC sections of 362A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) which envisages life imprisonment. We are hopeful that all the accused are awarded the maximum punishment,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said

“In this case we are also thinking to appoint special public prosecutor who shall look after this case,” he said, adding, “We have strong evidence in this case.”

He said the Special Investigations Team headed by Superintendent of Police, north Srinagar, Raja Zuhaib, has done “tremendous job”. “The members of the SIT have worked very hard. At times they did even sleep for nights together. There are more than sufficient evidences available and we are hopeful that they (accused) will get the maximum punishment.”

Earlier police said “about 1000 page chargesheet was filed against 3 accused—2 adults and 1 Juvenile in CJM court and JJB,”. “Petition also filed to try juvenile as per JJ ACT as crime is heinous in nature and juvenile is above 16 & below 18 years,” police said in a tweet.

On February 1, according to police, a man threw acid near Hawal here on the 24-year-old woman after she rejected his marriage proposal. He was accompanied by another person who has also been arrested alongside with the shopkeeper who sold the acid.

Soon after the incident, SIT was formed which claimed arrest of the the accused in less than 12 hours after the outrageous incident which has been widely condemned. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print